In trading on Wednesday, information technology services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, off about 38.5% and shares of Tripadvisor down about 28.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are medical instruments & supplies shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Treace Medical Concepts, trading lower by about 61.1% and Inspire Medical Systems, trading lower by about 34.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Information Technology Services, Medical Instruments & Supplies

