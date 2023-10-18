Wednesday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Industrial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.8% loss. Within the sector, United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.9% and 6.3%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 4.56% year-to-date. United Airlines Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.74% year-to-date, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. is up 7.17% year-to-date. Combined, UAL and JBHT make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.3% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.9% in midday trading, and up 1.57% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 27.74% year-to-date, and Carrier Global Corp is up 22.35% year-to-date. ALB makes up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.5% Consumer Products -0.2% Healthcare -0.4% Utilities -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.9% Services -1.0% Financial -1.0% Industrial -1.8% Materials -1.8%

