Wednesday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Industrial stocks are the worst performing sector, up 0.3%. Within the sector, W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.5% and 1.7%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 11.72% year-to-date. W.W. Grainger Inc., meanwhile, is up 40.23% year-to-date, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is up 85.75% year-to-date. GWW makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.4%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) and Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 0.41% on a year-to-date basis. Archer Daniels Midland Co., meanwhile, is down 10.67% year-to-date, and Hershey Company is up 6.03% year-to-date. Combined, ADM and HSY make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.5% Materials +1.3% Services +0.9% Energy +0.9% Financial +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.7% Consumer Products +0.4% Healthcare +0.4% Industrial +0.3%

