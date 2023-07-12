News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Life & Health Insurance Stocks

July 12, 2023 — 12:02 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Brookdale Senior Living, off about 8.8% and shares of Alignment Healthcare down about 6.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are life & health insurance shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Trupanion, trading lower by about 11% and Oscar Health, trading lower by about 6.1%.

