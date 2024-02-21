Wednesday Sector Laggards: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Application Software Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Community Health Systems, off about 26.4% and shares of Brookdale Senior Living down about 8.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are application software shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Synchronoss Technologies, trading lower by about 32.8% and Palo Alto Networks, trading lower by about 26.4%.

