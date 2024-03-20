Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.8% and 2.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 6.52% year-to-date. Insulet Corp, meanwhile, is down 24.33% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc is up 3.00% year-to-date. Combined, PODD and MRNA make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.5% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 1.59% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 19.62% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc is up 3.76% year-to-date. Combined, AES and D make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.6% Industrial +0.4% Services +0.3% Financial +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Technology & Communications 0.0% Utilities -0.1% Energy -0.1% Healthcare -0.7%

