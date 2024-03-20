Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.8% and 2.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 6.52% year-to-date. Insulet Corp, meanwhile, is down 24.33% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc is up 3.00% year-to-date. Combined, PODD and MRNA make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.5% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 1.59% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 19.62% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc is up 3.76% year-to-date. Combined, AES and D make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|0.0%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.7%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Top Stocks Held By Joel Greenblatt
Institutional Holders of BALI
CMA Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.