Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

March 20, 2024 — 02:59 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.8% and 2.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 6.52% year-to-date. Insulet Corp, meanwhile, is down 24.33% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc is up 3.00% year-to-date. Combined, PODD and MRNA make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.5% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 1.59% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 19.62% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc is up 3.76% year-to-date. Combined, AES and D make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Materials+0.6%
Industrial+0.4%
Services+0.3%
Financial+0.2%
Consumer Products+0.1%
Technology & Communications0.0%
Utilities-0.1%
Energy-0.1%
Healthcare-0.7%

