Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) and Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.9% and 2.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 2.08% year-to-date. ResMed Inc., meanwhile, is up 1.38% year-to-date, and Abbott Laboratories, is down 2.66% year-to-date. Combined, RMD and ABT make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) and KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.5% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 4.08% on a year-to-date basis. Autodesk Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.49% year-to-date, and KLA Corp is up 14.44% year-to-date. Combined, ADSK and KLAC make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.6%
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Energy
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.5%
