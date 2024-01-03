News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

January 03, 2024 — 03:16 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) and Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.2% and 6.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 1.83% year-to-date. Waters Corp., meanwhile, is down 6.35% year-to-date, and Insulet Corp, is down 9.50% year-to-date. Combined, WAT and PODD make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.2% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 3.48% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 6.86% year-to-date, and Zebra Technologies Corp., is down 6.67% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and ZBRA make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.3%
Utilities +0.1%
Materials -0.9%
Services -1.0%
Financial -1.0%
Consumer Products -1.1%
Healthcare -1.2%
Technology & Communications -1.2%
Industrial -1.2%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

