Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) and Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.2% and 6.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 1.83% year-to-date. Waters Corp., meanwhile, is down 6.35% year-to-date, and Insulet Corp, is down 9.50% year-to-date. Combined, WAT and PODD make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.2% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 3.48% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 6.86% year-to-date, and Zebra Technologies Corp., is down 6.67% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and ZBRA make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.3%
|Utilities
|+0.1%
|Materials
|-0.9%
|Services
|-1.0%
|Financial
|-1.0%
|Consumer Products
|-1.1%
|Healthcare
|-1.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.2%
|Industrial
|-1.2%
