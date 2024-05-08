Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.6% loss. Within the sector, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) and Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.8% and 4.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 4.60% year-to-date. Align Technology Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.47% year-to-date, and Insulet Corp, is down 18.76% year-to-date. Combined, ALGN and PODD make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Services stocks, Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.2% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 4.53% on a year-to-date basis. Match Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.00% year-to-date, and Wynn Resorts Ltd is up 4.97% year-to-date. WYNN makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-0.1%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
