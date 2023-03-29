Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.3%. Within that group, Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) and The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.1% and 1.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 5.93% year-to-date. Zoetis Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.29% year-to-date, and The Cigna Group, is down 20.90% year-to-date. Combined, ZTS and CI make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.8%. Among large Services stocks, Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 10.09% on a year-to-date basis. Target Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.24% year-to-date, and Bath & Body Works Inc, is down 12.87% year-to-date. Combined, TGT and BBWI make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.6% Financial +1.4% Industrial +1.3% Utilities +1.2% Materials +1.2% Energy +1.2% Consumer Products +0.9% Services +0.8% Healthcare +0.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.