Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Financial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, not showing much of a gain. Within the sector, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) and Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 11.8% and 2.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.1% on the day, and down 3.69% year-to-date. Charles River Laboratories International Inc., meanwhile, is down 1.68% year-to-date, and Catalent Inc is up 48.07% year-to-date. Combined, CRL and CTLT make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) and Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 3.99% on a year-to-date basis. American Tower Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.82% year-to-date, and Public Storage is up 6.71% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.0% Energy +0.5% Utilities +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Services +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Financial +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.2% Healthcare -0.0%

