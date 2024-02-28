News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Energy

February 28, 2024 — 02:36 pm EST

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) and ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.0% and 4.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 6.82% year-to-date. Viatris Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.77% year-to-date, and ResMed Inc. is up 0.94% year-to-date. Combined, VTRS and RMD make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 2.08% on a year-to-date basis. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 7.87% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 12.98% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 7.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Financial+0.6%
Industrial+0.6%
Consumer Products+0.4%
Materials+0.3%
Services+0.1%
Utilities+0.1%
Technology & Communications-0.0%
Healthcare-0.4%
Energy-0.4%

