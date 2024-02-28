Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) and ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.0% and 4.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 6.82% year-to-date. Viatris Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.77% year-to-date, and ResMed Inc. is up 0.94% year-to-date. Combined, VTRS and RMD make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 2.08% on a year-to-date basis. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 7.87% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 12.98% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 7.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
|Energy
|-0.4%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
PBF Insider Buying
PSX Insider Buying
IJK Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.