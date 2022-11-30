Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Energy

November 30, 2022 — 02:47 pm EST

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 74.4% and 4.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.8% on the day, and down 1.81% year-to-date. Bio-Techne Corp, meanwhile, is down 83.56% year-to-date, and Charles River Laboratories International Inc., is down 39.41% year-to-date. Combined, TECH and CRL make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Energy stocks, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 68.20% on a year-to-date basis. Pioneer Natural Resources Co, meanwhile, is up 44.31% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 59.26% year-to-date. Combined, PXD and CTRA make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +2.0%
Services +1.4%
Utilities +1.1%
Industrial +1.0%
Materials +0.7%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Financial +0.6%
Energy +0.4%
Healthcare -0.3%

