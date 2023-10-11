News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

October 11, 2023 — 02:35 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) and Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 18.4% and 11.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 2.86% year-to-date. DaVita Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.51% year-to-date, and Baxter International Inc, is down 33.60% year-to-date. Combined, DVA and BAX make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.9% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 8.53% on a year-to-date basis. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, is down 15.57% year-to-date. Combined, LW and KDP make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.8%
Financial +0.1%
Technology & Communications 0.0%
Industrial 0.0%
Energy -0.3%
Services -0.4%
Materials -0.7%
Consumer Products -0.9%
Healthcare -2.0%

