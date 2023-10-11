Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) and Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 18.4% and 11.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 2.86% year-to-date. DaVita Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.51% year-to-date, and Baxter International Inc, is down 33.60% year-to-date. Combined, DVA and BAX make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.9% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 8.53% on a year-to-date basis. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, is down 15.57% year-to-date. Combined, LW and KDP make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.8%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|0.0%
|Industrial
|0.0%
|Energy
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-0.7%
|Consumer Products
|-0.9%
|Healthcare
|-2.0%
Also see: Financial Dividend Stock List
HURC Insider Buying
TXG shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.