Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) and Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 18.4% and 11.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 2.86% year-to-date. DaVita Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.51% year-to-date, and Baxter International Inc, is down 33.60% year-to-date. Combined, DVA and BAX make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.9% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 8.53% on a year-to-date basis. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, is down 15.57% year-to-date. Combined, LW and KDP make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.8% Financial +0.1% Technology & Communications 0.0% Industrial 0.0% Energy -0.3% Services -0.4% Materials -0.7% Consumer Products -0.9% Healthcare -2.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.