News & Insights

Markets
RMD

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

August 16, 2023 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.9% and 2.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 0.85% year-to-date. ResMed Inc., meanwhile, is down 15.50% year-to-date, and Agilent Technologies, Inc., is down 18.14% year-to-date. Combined, RMD and A make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 0.41% on a year-to-date basis. BorgWarner Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.97% year-to-date, and Ralph Lauren Corp is up 9.49% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.7%
Financial -0.0%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Services -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.3%
Industrial -0.3%
Materials -0.3%
Energy -0.3%
Healthcare -0.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 STRT market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SGNT
 CE YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RMD
A
XLV
BWA
RL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.