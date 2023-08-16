Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.9% and 2.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 0.85% year-to-date. ResMed Inc., meanwhile, is down 15.50% year-to-date, and Agilent Technologies, Inc., is down 18.14% year-to-date. Combined, RMD and A make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 0.41% on a year-to-date basis. BorgWarner Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.97% year-to-date, and Ralph Lauren Corp is up 9.49% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.7%
|Financial
|-0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.3%
|Energy
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
Also see: STRT market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SGNT
CE YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.