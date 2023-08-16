Wednesday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.9% and 2.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 0.85% year-to-date. ResMed Inc., meanwhile, is down 15.50% year-to-date, and Agilent Technologies, Inc., is down 18.14% year-to-date. Combined, RMD and A make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 0.41% on a year-to-date basis. BorgWarner Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.97% year-to-date, and Ralph Lauren Corp is up 9.49% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.7% Financial -0.0% Consumer Products -0.3% Services -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Materials -0.3% Energy -0.3% Healthcare -0.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.