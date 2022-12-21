Markets
RAD

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Grocery & Drug Stores, Water Utilities

December 21, 2022 — 01:37 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, grocery & drug stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Rite Aid, off about 14.6% and shares of Natural Grocers BY Vitamin Cottage down about 2.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are water utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by Companhia DE Saneamento Basico, trading lower by about 1.9% and Consolidated Water, trading lower by about 1.2%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Grocery & Drug Stores, Water Utilities
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Grocery & Drug Stores, Water Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RAD
NGVC
SBS
CWCO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.