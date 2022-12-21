In trading on Wednesday, grocery & drug stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Rite Aid, off about 14.6% and shares of Natural Grocers BY Vitamin Cottage down about 2.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are water utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by Companhia DE Saneamento Basico, trading lower by about 1.9% and Consolidated Water, trading lower by about 1.2%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Grocery & Drug Stores, Water Utilities

