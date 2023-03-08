In trading on Wednesday, grocery & drug stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of United Natural Foods, off about 26% and shares of US Foods Holding off about 3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are specialty retail shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Stitch Fix, trading lower by about 11.6% and Barnes & Noble Education, trading lower by about 10.3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Grocery & Drug Stores, Specialty Retail Stocks

