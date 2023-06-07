In trading on Wednesday, grocery & drug stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of United Natural Foods, down about 18.6% and shares of Casey's General Stores, down about 4.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by Vaxart, trading lower by about 28.2% and Zura Bio, trading lower by about 9.1%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Grocery & Drug Stores, Biotechnology Stocks

