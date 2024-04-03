In trading on Wednesday, grocery & drug stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of ARKO, down about 4.8% and shares of United Natural Foods off about 4.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Lands' End, trading lower by about 6.3% and Foot Locker, trading lower by about 3.6%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Grocery & Drug Stores, Apparel Stores

