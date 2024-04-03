News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Grocery & Drug Stores, Apparel Stores

April 03, 2024 — 12:50 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, grocery & drug stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of ARKO, down about 4.8% and shares of United Natural Foods off about 4.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Lands' End, trading lower by about 6.3% and Foot Locker, trading lower by about 3.6%.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ARKO
UNFI
LE
FL

