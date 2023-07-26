In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Taylor Morrison Home, down about 5.6% and shares of Dream Finders Home off about 2.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are asset management shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Affiliated Managers Group, trading lower by about 13% and Federated Hermes, trading lower by about 1.6%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Asset Management Stocks

