Wednesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Asset Management Stocks

July 26, 2023 — 12:07 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Taylor Morrison Home, down about 5.6% and shares of Dream Finders Home off about 2.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are asset management shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Affiliated Managers Group, trading lower by about 13% and Federated Hermes, trading lower by about 1.6%.

