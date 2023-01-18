Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Food, Banking & Savings

January 18, 2023 — 02:15 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, food shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tattooed Chef, down about 8.8% and shares of AquaBounty Technologies off about 7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are banking & savings shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Mercantile Bank, trading lower by about 7.9% and Fulton Financial, trading lower by about 7.8%.

