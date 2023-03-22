Markets
LNC

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Utilities

March 22, 2023 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 6.49% year-to-date. Lincoln National Corp., meanwhile, is down 28.42% year-to-date, and The Charles Schwab Corporation, is down 29.99% year-to-date. Combined, LNC and SCHW make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 6.65% on a year-to-date basis. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.39% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 3.63% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and NRG make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Services +0.1%
Industrial +0.1%
Materials +0.1%
Healthcare 0.0%
Energy -0.2%
Utilities -0.6%
Financial -0.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Funds Holding NVDA
 NEBS Videos
 Funds Holding GRNR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNC
SCHW
XLF
EXC
NRG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.