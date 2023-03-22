Wednesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 6.49% year-to-date. Lincoln National Corp., meanwhile, is down 28.42% year-to-date, and The Charles Schwab Corporation, is down 29.99% year-to-date. Combined, LNC and SCHW make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 6.65% on a year-to-date basis. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.39% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 3.63% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and NRG make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.6% Consumer Products +0.2% Services +0.1% Industrial +0.1% Materials +0.1% Healthcare 0.0% Energy -0.2% Utilities -0.6% Financial -0.7%

