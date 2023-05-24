Wednesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.5% loss. Within the sector, Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) and Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.8%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 6.66% year-to-date. Boston Properties Inc, meanwhile, is down 25.40% year-to-date, and Lincoln National Corp., is down 28.68% year-to-date. LNC makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and down 1.37% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is down 11.31% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp, is down 18.32% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and SEE make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
|Services
|-0.7%
|Consumer Products
|-1.0%
|Healthcare
|-1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.3%
|Industrial
|-1.3%
|Materials
|-1.4%
|Financial
|-1.5%
