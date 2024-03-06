Wednesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Financial sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Within that group, Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) and Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.6% and 4.9%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 7.83% year-to-date. Northern Trust Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.73% year-to-date, and Morgan Stanley, is down 8.20% year-to-date. Combined, NTRS and MS make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.4% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 1.94% on a year-to-date basis. Brown-Forman Corp, meanwhile, is down 3.57% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., is down 0.70% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.2%
|Utilities
|+0.9%
|Healthcare
|+0.8%
|Industrial
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.7%
|Energy
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Financial
|-0.2%
