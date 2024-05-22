Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 11.16% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is down 9.74% year-to-date, and Targa Resources Corp is up 33.60% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and TRGP make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 15.08% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 57.49% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc is up 0.14% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and WEC make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.9% Healthcare +0.3% Industrial 0.0% Financial -0.1% Consumer Products -0.5% Materials -0.6% Services -0.7% Utilities -0.8% Energy -1.5%

