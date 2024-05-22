News & Insights

Markets
SLB

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

May 22, 2024 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 11.16% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is down 9.74% year-to-date, and Targa Resources Corp is up 33.60% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and TRGP make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 15.08% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 57.49% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc is up 0.14% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and WEC make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+0.9%
Healthcare+0.3%
Industrial0.0%
Financial-0.1%
Consumer Products-0.5%
Materials-0.6%
Services-0.7%
Utilities-0.8%
Energy-1.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 CI Next Dividend Date
 Funds Holding ACND
 GA Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLB
TRGP
XLE
NRG
WEC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.