Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 3.8% loss. Within the sector, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.2% and 6.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.9% on the day, and up 3.36% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 22.56% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 4.82% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and MRO make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 17.50% on a year-to-date basis. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 37.67% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 51.57% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and AES make up approximately 13.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-3.8%
