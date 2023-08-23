Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.0% and 1.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 5.26% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 33.77% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp is up 2.10% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and OXY make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.2% and 0.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 8.51% on a year-to-date basis. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 16.81% year-to-date, and Atmos Energy Corp. is up 6.56% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and ATO make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.6%
|Services
|+1.1%
|Financial
|+1.1%
|Industrial
|+1.1%
|Consumer Products
|+0.6%
|Healthcare
|+0.5%
|Materials
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Energy
|-0.2%
