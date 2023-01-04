Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.1% on the day, and roughly flat year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and APA Corp, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis. Combined, BKR and APA make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, with AES showing a loss of 2.1% and NRG flat on the day. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and roughly flat year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and NRG Energy Inc, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis. Combined, AES and NRG make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +2.5% Materials +2.2% Financial +1.8% Technology & Communications +1.5% Industrial +1.5% Consumer Products +1.3% Healthcare +1.1% Utilities +0.9% Energy +0.6%

