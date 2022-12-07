Markets
HAL

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

December 07, 2022 — 02:58 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 56.81% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 54.66% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd is up 68.32% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and SLB make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.2% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 0.92% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 18.83% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp, is down 8.72% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and LNT make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.5%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Services -0.2%
Financial -0.3%
Industrial -0.4%
Materials -0.4%
Technology & Communications -0.5%
Utilities -0.6%
Energy -0.9%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 ETFs Holding FCFS
 FSBC Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SCHL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HAL
SLB
XLE
NRG
LNT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.