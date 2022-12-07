Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 56.81% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 54.66% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd is up 68.32% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and SLB make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.2% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 0.92% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 18.83% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp, is down 8.72% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and LNT make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.5%
|Utilities
|-0.6%
|Energy
|-0.9%
