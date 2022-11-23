Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 2.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 70.15% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 74.01% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 22.11% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and BKR make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.3% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and down 0.17% on a year-to-date basis. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.29% year-to-date, and PG&E Corp is up 23.60% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and PCG make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.9%
|Services
|+0.8%
|Industrial
|+0.7%
|Healthcare
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Energy
|-1.2%
