Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.3% loss. Within the sector, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.1% and 3.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.0% on the day, and up 10.22% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.11% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 14.34% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and APA make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) and Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 14.8% and 13.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 1.51% on a year-to-date basis. Skyworks Solutions Inc, meanwhile, is down 18.62% year-to-date, and Super Micro Computer Inc is up 160.54% year-to-date. Combined, SWKS and SMCI make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.0%
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Materials
|0.0%
|Services
|-0.4%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
|Consumer Products
|-0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.2%
|Energy
|-2.3%
