Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, up 0.4%. Within that group, Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 11.56% year-to-date. Trane Technologies plc, meanwhile, is up 22.19% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 32.76% year-to-date. MPC makes up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.5%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) and ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 8.03% on a year-to-date basis. Arista Networks Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.46% year-to-date, and ServiceNow Inc is up 6.94% year-to-date. Combined, ANET and NOW make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +2.0% Materials +1.2% Consumer Products +1.1% Financial +1.1% Healthcare +1.0% Industrial +0.9% Services +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.5% Energy +0.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 FEYE Insider Buying

 ETFs Holding SYRG

 MTUS Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.