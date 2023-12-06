Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 0.14% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 18.50% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 33.76% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and MPC make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.7% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 49.88% on a year-to-date basis. First Solar Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.45% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 57.35% year-to-date. Combined, FSLR and ENPH make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.9%
|Materials
|+0.9%
|Consumer Products
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|+0.8%
|Industrial
|+0.8%
|Utilities
|+0.7%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Energy
|-1.3%
