Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

September 20, 2023 — 02:46 pm EDT

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 10.60% year-to-date. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is up 4.36% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co is up 9.71% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and PXD make up approximately 8.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.1%. Among large Services stocks, Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 23.35% on a year-to-date basis. Fox Corp, meanwhile, is up 5.40% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc is up 51.67% year-to-date. FOXA makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Financial +0.5%
Healthcare +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Industrial +0.3%
Materials +0.3%
Services +0.1%
Energy -0.1%

