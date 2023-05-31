Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.7% on the day, and down 8.25% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 8.81% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 23.23% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and HAL make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) and AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 34.3% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 13.50% on a year-to-date basis. Advance Auto Parts Inc, meanwhile, is down 50.38% year-to-date, and AutoZone, Inc., is down 2.49% year-to-date. Combined, AAP and AZO make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.0% Healthcare +0.3% Consumer Products -0.8% Technology & Communications -0.8% Financial -1.0% Industrial -1.1% Services -1.4% Materials -1.4% Energy -1.7%

