Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.7% on the day, and down 8.25% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 8.81% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 23.23% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and HAL make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) and AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 34.3% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 13.50% on a year-to-date basis. Advance Auto Parts Inc, meanwhile, is down 50.38% year-to-date, and AutoZone, Inc., is down 2.49% year-to-date. Combined, AAP and AZO make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.0%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.8%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.8%
|Financial
|-1.0%
|Industrial
|-1.1%
|Services
|-1.4%
|Materials
|-1.4%
|Energy
|-1.7%
Also see: REITs Hedge Funds Are Buying
Institutional Holders of MFH
Institutional Holders of MENT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.