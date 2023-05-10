Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.3% on the day, and down 5.22% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.50% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd, is down 10.95% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and SLB make up approximately 7.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Services stocks, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.4% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 13.03% on a year-to-date basis. Paramount Global, meanwhile, is down 7.00% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc is up 34.12% year-to-date. Combined, PARA and WBD make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Healthcare -0.0% Financial -0.8% Consumer Products -0.9% Industrial -0.9% Materials -0.9% Services -1.0% Energy -1.1%

