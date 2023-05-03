Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.9% and 4.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 4.03% year-to-date. Trane Technologies plc, meanwhile, is up 5.01% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 1.65% year-to-date. MPC makes up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Services stocks, Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.1% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 12.92% on a year-to-date basis. Starbucks Corp., meanwhile, is up 3.74% year-to-date, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, is down 11.78% year-to-date. SBUX makes up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Industrial
|+1.1%
|Utilities
|+0.9%
|Healthcare
|+0.8%
|Consumer Products
|+0.6%
|Materials
|+0.6%
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.5%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Energy
|-0.4%
