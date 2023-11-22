Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 2.47% year-to-date. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is up 1.86% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 19.43% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and BKR make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Materials stocks, LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.2% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 5.40% on a year-to-date basis. LyondellBasell Industries NV, meanwhile, is up 16.98% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp, is down 33.16% year-to-date. Combined, LYB and SEE make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6% Services +0.6% Financial +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Materials 0.0% Energy -0.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.