Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 2.47% year-to-date. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is up 1.86% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 19.43% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and BKR make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Materials stocks, LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.2% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 5.40% on a year-to-date basis. LyondellBasell Industries NV, meanwhile, is up 16.98% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp, is down 33.16% year-to-date. Combined, LYB and SEE make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.7%
|Consumer Products
|+0.6%
|Services
|+0.6%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Materials
|0.0%
|Energy
|-0.3%
Also see: Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Portfolio
Funds Holding OCTO
Fair Isaac YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.