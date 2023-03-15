Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 6.7% loss. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 10.3% and 9.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 6.1% on the day, and down 9.03% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 18.30% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 19.50% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and HAL make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 4.1% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 12.4% and 8.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 3.9% in midday trading, and down 2.99% on a year-to-date basis. Steel Dynamics Inc., meanwhile, is up 6.99% year-to-date, and Nucor Corp. is up 9.69% year-to-date. Combined, STLD and NUE make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.9% Consumer Products -1.2% Services -1.2% Healthcare -1.4% Technology & Communications -1.9% Industrial -3.1% Financial -3.2% Materials -4.1% Energy -6.7%

