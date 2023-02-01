Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.7% loss. Within that group, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.9% and 4.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.4% on the day, and up 3.99% year-to-date. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is up 6.12% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 2.61% year-to-date. Combined, HES and APA make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Materials stocks, WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) and International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 15.4% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 8.47% on a year-to-date basis. WestRock Co, meanwhile, is down 6.45% year-to-date, and International Paper Co is up 14.88% year-to-date. Combined, WRK and IP make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
|Financial
|-0.6%
|Materials
|-0.9%
|Energy
|-2.7%
