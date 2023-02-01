Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

February 01, 2023 — 02:41 pm EST

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.7% loss. Within that group, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.9% and 4.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.4% on the day, and up 3.99% year-to-date. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is up 6.12% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 2.61% year-to-date. Combined, HES and APA make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Materials stocks, WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) and International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 15.4% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 8.47% on a year-to-date basis. WestRock Co, meanwhile, is down 6.45% year-to-date, and International Paper Co is up 14.88% year-to-date. Combined, WRK and IP make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Industrial +0.2%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Healthcare -0.2%
Services -0.3%
Utilities -0.5%
Financial -0.6%
Materials -0.9%
Energy -2.7%

