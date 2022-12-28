Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.5% loss. Within the sector, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.8% and 4.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.9% on the day, and up 61.28% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 57.73% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 71.98% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and APA make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 12.28% on a year-to-date basis. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is down 20.18% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, is down 8.09% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and FCX make up approximately 10.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -0.4% Financial -0.5% Utilities -0.6% Industrial -0.8% Consumer Products -0.9% Services -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.0% Materials -1.3% Energy -2.5%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.