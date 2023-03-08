Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.3% and 3.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 0.13% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 10.06% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 0.90% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and EQT make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 6.99% on a year-to-date basis. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 3.78% year-to-date, and Merck & Co Inc, is down 2.91% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and MRK make up approximately 7.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.3% Materials +0.1% Financial -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Consumer Products -0.4% Services -0.5% Healthcare -0.6% Energy -1.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.