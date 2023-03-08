Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.3% and 3.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 0.13% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 10.06% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 0.90% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and EQT make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and down 6.99% on a year-to-date basis. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 3.78% year-to-date, and Merck & Co Inc, is down 2.91% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and MRK make up approximately 7.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Materials
|+0.1%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.4%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
|Energy
|-1.5%
Also see: Bruce Berkowitz Stock Picks
USAT YTD Return
Sonendo Past Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.