Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.1% loss. Within the sector, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 4.00% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.81% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 7.55% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and DVN make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) and Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.2% and 5.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 0.54% on a year-to-date basis. Teleflex Incorporated, meanwhile, is down 3.61% year-to-date, and Intuitive Surgical Inc, is down 3.36% year-to-date. Combined, TFX and ISRG make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+1.3%
|Materials
|+1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.8%
|Industrial
|+0.8%
|Services
|+0.7%
|Utilities
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Energy
|-0.1%
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TDOC
NVOS Historical PE Ratio
MIME Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.