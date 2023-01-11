Markets
EQT

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

January 11, 2023 — 02:42 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.1% loss. Within the sector, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 4.00% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.81% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 7.55% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and DVN make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) and Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.2% and 5.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 0.54% on a year-to-date basis. Teleflex Incorporated, meanwhile, is down 3.61% year-to-date, and Intuitive Surgical Inc, is down 3.36% year-to-date. Combined, TFX and ISRG make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Financial +1.3%
Materials +1.0%
Technology & Communications +0.8%
Industrial +0.8%
Services +0.7%
Utilities +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.4%
Healthcare +0.3%
Energy -0.1%

