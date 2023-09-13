News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

September 13, 2023

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.8% and 2.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 10.87% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 2.82% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd is up 19.58% year-to-date. Combined, APA and SLB make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Financial stocks, CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) and Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.7% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 2.02% on a year-to-date basis. CBRE Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.22% year-to-date, and Truist Financial Corp, is down 30.88% year-to-date. TFC makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.4%
Healthcare +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Services -0.5%
Industrial -0.5%
Materials -0.6%
Financial -0.8%
Energy -1.1%

