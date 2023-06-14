News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

June 14, 2023 — 02:36 pm EDT

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 4.67% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 1.21% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 6.94% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and CTRA make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) and Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 12.8% and 7.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 2.79% on a year-to-date basis. Humana Inc., meanwhile, is down 10.52% year-to-date, and Elevance Health Inc, is down 13.07% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Healthcare -0.3%
Industrial -0.5%
Services -0.6%
Technology & Communications -0.6%
Financial -1.0%
Materials -1.0%
Energy -1.5%

Also see:
