Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

January 10, 2024 — 02:43 pm EST

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within the sector, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.8% and 2.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 2.84% year-to-date. Phillips 66, meanwhile, is down 2.75% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc, is down 1.21% year-to-date. Combined, PSX and CTRA make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 0.70% on a year-to-date basis. McCormick & Co Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.02% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., is down 7.17% year-to-date. MKC makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Services +0.2%
Healthcare +0.2%
Industrial +0.2%
Utilities -0.0%
Financial -0.1%
Materials -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.6%
Energy -1.1%

