News & Insights

Markets
NEP

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Electric Utilities, Precious Metals

September 27, 2023 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, electric utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nextera Energy Partners, off about 18.2% and shares of Clearway Energy down about 6.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by Harmony Gold Mining, trading lower by about 5.3% and Skeena Resources, trading lower by about 4.2%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Electric Utilities, Precious Metals

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Electric Utilities, Precious Metals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEP
CWEN
HMY
SKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.