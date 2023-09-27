In trading on Wednesday, electric utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nextera Energy Partners, off about 18.2% and shares of Clearway Energy down about 6.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by Harmony Gold Mining, trading lower by about 5.3% and Skeena Resources, trading lower by about 4.2%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Electric Utilities, Precious Metals

