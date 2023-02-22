Wednesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Precious Metals

In trading on Wednesday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Boxlight, off about 6.1% and shares of American Public Education down about 3.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Anglogold Ashanti, trading lower by about 7.2% and New Gold, trading lower by about 3.8%.

