Wednesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Computers

January 11, 2023 — 11:56 am EST

In trading on Wednesday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gaotu Techedu, down about 7.2% and shares of Chegg down about 3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are computers shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by Neonode, trading lower by about 7.2% and Diebold Nixdorf, trading lower by about 4.1%.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
GOTU
CHGG
NEON
DBD

