Wednesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Computers

In trading on Wednesday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gaotu Techedu, down about 7.2% and shares of Chegg down about 3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are computers shares, down on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led down by Neonode, trading lower by about 7.2% and Diebold Nixdorf, trading lower by about 4.1%.

