Wednesday Sector Laggards: Drugs, Television & Radio Stocks

November 08, 2023 — 12:07 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, drugs shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Durect, down about 76.2% and shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings down about 25.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are television & radio shares, down on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led down by Urban One, trading lower by about 34.9% and Paramount Global, trading lower by about 7.3%.

